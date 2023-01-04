StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.