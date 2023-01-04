StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
OncoSec Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $31.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.