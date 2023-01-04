StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

