StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.