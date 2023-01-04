StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.37 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

