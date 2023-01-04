StormX (STMX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.36 Million

StormX (STMX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $38.13 million and $2.36 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002918 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00446129 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.02225814 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.80 or 0.30479104 BTC.
StormX Token Profile
StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.
Buying and Selling StormX
