Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.40

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002390 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $58.30 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.22 or 0.07454344 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00032713 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00071704 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060616 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009193 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023443 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,745,173 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
