Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) vs. Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 5.29 -$6.54 million ($0.20) -8.00 Samsara $428.35 million 14.44 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -11.25

Analyst Ratings

Streamline Health Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Streamline Health Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Streamline Health Solutions and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80

Streamline Health Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. Given Samsara’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -38.14% -28.72% -15.27% Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65%

Summary

Samsara beats Streamline Health Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

