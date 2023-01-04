Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.4% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.26.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $248.90. 7,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average of $217.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

