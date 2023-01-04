SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.23. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 3,494 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SXC. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 158,911 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 48,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

