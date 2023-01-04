Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $2,492,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, December 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 3,760,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,326. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.