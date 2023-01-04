Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $38.30 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $38.30 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,033,290,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,638,043,667 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

