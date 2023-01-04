Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $38.55 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,033,752,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,638,746,552 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

