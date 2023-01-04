Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,906 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Synaptics Stock Down 2.7 %

SYNA stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $288.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

