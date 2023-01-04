Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,763,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

