Synthetix (SNX) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Synthetix has a market cap of $405.13 million and $22.08 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00009646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002914 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00476071 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.98 or 0.02209453 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.79 or 0.30463656 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 310,809,025 coins and its circulating supply is 249,231,515 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.