Systelligence LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,743 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.