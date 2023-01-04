Systelligence LLC Reduces Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 122,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FYLD stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

