Systelligence LLC Sells 5,639 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Systelligence LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 192.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 337,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 221,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

