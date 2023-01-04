Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

