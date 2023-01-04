Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Rating) rose 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 32,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 22,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

TPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

