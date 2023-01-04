Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) rose 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 32,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 22,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.