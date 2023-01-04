Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) rose 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 32,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 22,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

See Also

