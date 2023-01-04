Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Down to $33.54

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $32.02. Tenaris shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 11,862 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Tenaris Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tenaris by 345.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

