Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $145.26 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $944.92 million and approximately $145.26 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007903 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026751 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004533 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002467 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007445 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.
About Terra Classic
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,006,515,260 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,793,269,890 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
