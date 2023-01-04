TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Hits $201.89 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $201.89 million and $7.37 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00071469 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060293 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009233 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023353 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001464 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,102,921 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,069,335 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
