TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, December 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8,528.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 326,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 169,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

