The Debt Box Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $688.06 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for $21.47 or 0.00127574 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $3.49 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

