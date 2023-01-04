The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.69.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $346.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

