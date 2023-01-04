The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $118.68

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.68 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The Independent Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 318.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.27 million and a P/E ratio of 0.37.

The Independent Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. The Independent Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

