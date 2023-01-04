The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 10.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.05. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $48.34.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

