Thi L. La Sells 5,000 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CRSR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. 413,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,612. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $311.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

