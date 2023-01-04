TomoChain (TOMO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $26.06 million and $2.97 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,884,112 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars.

