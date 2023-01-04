Toncoin Price Reaches $2.23 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00013195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.60 billion and $39.41 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.22116331 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $43,416,744.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

