Toncoin Reaches One Day Volume of $41.34 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00013228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.61 billion and approximately $41.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00038962 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00233904 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.22116331 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $43,416,744.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

