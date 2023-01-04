Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 197,833 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 197,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,711,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,433 shares in the company, valued at C$1,924,000.96.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 278,105 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 42,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,350.20.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TOT traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.39. 74,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$9.53.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.4217233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.