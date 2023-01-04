Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 385,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 248,055 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. 2,352,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,347,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

