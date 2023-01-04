Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 254.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $171.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average is $155.55. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $197.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.39.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.