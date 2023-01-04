TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.37

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 3211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.
TravelSky Technology Stock Up 6.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.
About TravelSky Technology
TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.
