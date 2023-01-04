Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.06 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

