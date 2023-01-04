Truist Financial Corp Acquires 33,948 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,948 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.67% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $373,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $240.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $240.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

