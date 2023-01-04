Truist Financial Corp Buys 35,502 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,709,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $276,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.28 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

