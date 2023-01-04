Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.68% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $189,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 400,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

