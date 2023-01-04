Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,114,995 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,136,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114,995 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.42% of Coca-Cola worth $1,015,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $272.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

