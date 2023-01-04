Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.
Twist Bioscience Trading Up 6.7 %
Twist Bioscience stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,776. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.