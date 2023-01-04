Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 6.7 %

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,776. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

