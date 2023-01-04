Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $46.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($51.60) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €41.00 ($43.62) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.38) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

