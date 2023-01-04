Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $46.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several brokerages have commented on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.38) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €41.00 ($43.62) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($51.60) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

