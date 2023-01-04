Ultra Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $55.70 million and approximately $863,665.40 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00610263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00261006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060537 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18058168 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $662,188.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.