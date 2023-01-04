Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $57.36 million and $903,369.97 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,922.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00601121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00255532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041334 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060560 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18058168 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $662,188.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

