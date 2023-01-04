UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY23 guidance to $7-10.7.50 EPS.

UniFirst Stock Up 2.1 %

UNF opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.50. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $214.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

