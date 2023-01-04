Unizen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $513,631.39 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $18.54 million and $513,631.39 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

