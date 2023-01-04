USD Coin (USDC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.38 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion and approximately $2.38 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002918 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00446129 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.02225814 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.80 or 0.30479104 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,184,763,301 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
