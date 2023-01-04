USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Achieves $94.00 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $94.00 million and $288,497.43 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00005003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,839.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00601086 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00255029 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041021 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060772 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Token Profile
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.