UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Trading Down 0%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

UTG Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

